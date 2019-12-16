Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Freezing rain, Local TV, Talkers, Winter weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Roads could be slippery as freezing rain falls in northern Maryland Monday evening into Monday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Baltimore, Carroll and northwestern Harford counties until midnight due to the chance of freezing rain.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice could fall, with the highest amounts closest to the Pennsylvania border.

