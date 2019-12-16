Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Roads could be slippery as freezing rain falls in northern Maryland Monday evening into Monday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Baltimore, Carroll and northwestern Harford counties until midnight due to the chance of freezing rain.
Up to a tenth of an inch of ice could fall, with the highest amounts closest to the Pennsylvania border.
On #WJZ Winter weather Advisory across extreme Northern Areas tonight.Some Freezing Drizzle possible in a few spots. pic.twitter.com/v1fRsNU2EZ
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) December 16, 2019
