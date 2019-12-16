Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) –– Police in Baltimore County are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 14-year-old critically injured.
According to police, a black Chevy Suburban was traveling westbound in the 4300 block of Frederick Avenue on Nov. 22 around 7:30 p.m. when it struck a 14-year-old boy who was trying to cross the street.
The Suburban left the scene.
The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He remains in critical condition.
Investigators believe the Chevy Suburban sustained damage to the front grill area during the crash. Anyone who has any information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2606.
You must log in to post a comment.