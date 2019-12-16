BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State troopers were busy over the weekend conducting traffic stops and arrested at least 51 impaired drivers around the state.
According to state police, troopers made more than 2,900 traffic stops throughout the weekend. They also responded to 16 crashes between Friday and early Monday. Six of those crashes involved impaired drivers in Prince George’s County and three in Cecil County. They also responded to impaired driving-related crashes in Calvert, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Harford, Anne Arundel, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in any of these crashes,” state police tweeted. “Maryland state troopers will be continuing {to increase] impaired driving enforcement throughout the holiday season. Please do not drink and drive.”
