Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly making a threat against his workplace in Carroll County Monday evening.
Tyree Anton Seymore was arrested in Baltimore County, police said. He’s charged with making a threat of mass violence, arson threat, telephone misuse and making a false statement.
Police said they were called to Performance Food Group southwest of Westminster around 5:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a threat. Roads near the facility were closed and a perimeter was set up.
Officials searched the building and found no evidence of a threat.