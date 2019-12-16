Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light rain and drizzle will continue overnight into Tuesday morning across most of the region; the only exception will be areas near the Mason-Dixon line, which may still see some spotty freezing drizzle over the next several hours.
Rain and drizzle in the morning will be followed by milder temperatures and slow late afternoon clearing as well.
Clearing and cooler temps will move in Tuesday night, and a chilly but dry Wednesday is on tap.
Very cold air will dominate through Friday, as we will see high readings in the low to mid 30’s and lows back in the upper teens to low 20’s.
Dry weather, however, is expected into the weekend.
-Bob Turk