MARYLAND WEATHERClick Here For The Latest School Closings/Delays
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, ice, icy conditions, Local TV, Maryland, Sleet, Snow, Talkers, Weather, Winter weather, Wintry Mix


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wintry weather moves in this morning bringing snow to many parts of the state and making roads slick.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire northern part of the state. The National Weather Service said one to three inches of snow is possible along with as much as a tenth of an inch of ice.

 

 

Temperatures will warm up changing the snow into freezing rain and sleet later this morning.

The vast majority of the WJZ viewing area will see accumulations of two inches or less. Parts of western Maryland, especially in higher elevations, could see four inches or more of snow.

Ahead of the latest wave of winter weather, the State Highway Administration has pre-treated roads with brine.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments (13)