By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sixteen members of a suspected drug trafficking organization were indicted for a number of crimes, including murder, conspiracy to kidnap and drug crimes, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

As officials from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, Baltimore Police Department and other agencies announced the indictments, a family member of a victim who was reportedly killed sobbed in the front row, WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett reported.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Ava-joye Burnett

Comments

Leave a Reply