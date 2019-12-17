Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sixteen members of a suspected drug trafficking organization were indicted for a number of crimes, including murder, conspiracy to kidnap and drug crimes, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
As officials from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, Baltimore Police Department and other agencies announced the indictments, a family member of a victim who was reportedly killed sobbed in the front row, WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett reported.
As Baltimore officials make announcement of the take of a major drug ring, family member of victim who officials say was killed, sobs in front row. @w pic.twitter.com/JBSC7W5i7u
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 17, 2019
