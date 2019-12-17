Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs on Sunday.
Officers conducted a drug search in the 3000 block of Normount Court where they recovered a loaded handgun and drugs on December 16.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
BPD, this year, has seized over 1,900 guns from across the city, police said.
If anyone has information on illegal or suspicious activity please call 911.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan