



Six people were charged in hunting violations across the state by Maryland Natural Resources Police during an operation to crack down on violators.

According to NRP, officers were driving on a hunting access near Twin Churches Road in Grantsville on Nov. 30 when they noticed Thoms Freeman, 50, of Westernport wearing fluorescent orange clothing.

When the officer conducted a conservation stop to check the man’s hunting license, the officer smelled alcohol coming from Freeman. The officer conducted a sobriety check and arrested Freeman for DUI. Freeman faces up to $2,000 in fines and two years in jail.

A Carroll County woman was also charged with DUI after she allegedly struck a deer decoy and led police on a chase through Mt. Airy fields on Nov. 30. The 46-year-old driver Melinda Marie Platt was allegedly intoxicated and admitted to officers she drank several beers. Her passenger, 55-year-old James Platt, was also intoxicated, police said.

Woman Charged With DUI, After Striking Deer Decoy With Vehicle, Fleeing From Officers, Police Say

Platt with several driving offenses and police also charged Platt with spotlighting and pursuing wildlife in an off-road vehicle.

A 22-year-old Pennslyvania man was also charged with spotlighting in a Poolesville field on Nov. 30. Officers found Zachary Stultz of Blue Ridge, Pa. hunting deer using his headlights to light up the field. He allegedly shined his light on a deer decoy.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a rifle and four rounds of ammunition. If convicted, Stultz a fine of $2,000 and six months in jail.

NRP officers also charged two suspected deer poachers in Carroll County on Dec. 1 after they were illegally spotlighting or “jacklighting” in a field off Baker Road. Witnesses told police the men were firing shots out of the window.

Officers found 19-year-old Wyatt Seiler of Walkersville and 18-year-old Grant Laney of New Windsor inside the vehicle and discovered two dead deer in the bed of their truck. Neither had current hunting licenses.

Seiler was charged with shooting at wildlife from a vehicle, possessing a loaded rifle in the vehicle, shooting from a public highway, hunting without written permission, failing to obtain a hunting license, and failing to wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing. Laney was charged with failing to obtain a hunting license and hunting without written permission.

A Walkersville man was also charged in using illegal firearm possession while hunting. Officers responded to a tip and found 58-year-old Ashley Burall with a dead deer in the bed of his truck. Burall is prohibited from possessing or owning firearms. Burall was charged and police seized his firearm. If convicted, he faces 21 years in jail.