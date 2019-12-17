  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are looking for a missing 41-year-old woman.

Rebecca Wilson was last seen early Monday morning on Alton Street.

Wilson may be wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Please call the Aberdeen Police Department with information at 410-272-2121.

Comments

Leave a Reply