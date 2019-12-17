Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are looking for a missing 41-year-old woman.
Rebecca Wilson was last seen early Monday morning on Alton Street.
Wilson may be wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and black shoes.
Please call the Aberdeen Police Department with information at 410-272-2121.
MISSING -Rebecca Wilson was last seen early Monday morning on Alton Street. She may be wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and black shoes. Please call the Aberdeen Police Department with information at 410-272-2121. #Missing #MissingPerson #HarfordNews #AberdeenPDMD pic.twitter.com/ooJA6auluQ
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) December 17, 2019