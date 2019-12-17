ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County announced Tuesday that it will open its warming centers until Friday in response to extremely cold forecasted temperatures.
Warming Centers will be open from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the low 20s with wind chill values in the teens.
Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will designate the following libraries as warming centers from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
- Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore
- Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
- Deale Community Library: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale
- Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
- Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
- Linthicum Community Library: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum
- Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
- Mountain Road Community Library: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
- Riviera Beach Community Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena
- Severn Community Library: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn
- Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following precincts as warming centers from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019:
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Residents requiring transportation to any warming center should contact the Office of Transportation during normal business hours.