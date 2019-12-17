LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department has released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lutherville-Timonium in September.
Police said the video was from an armed robbery just before midnight on September 18 at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of York Road.
The video shows the man entering the store and reaching for something in his waistband. After briefly speaking with the store clerk, the suspect then goes behind the counter as the clerk opens the registers.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said he’s also considered a suspect an armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Pikesville around 12:30 a.m. on September 19. In that robbery, the man reportedly threatened the clerk with a handgun before demanding cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.