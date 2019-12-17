Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings Tuesday morning that happened about an hour apart.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Round Road for a reported shooting around 11:03 a.m. When they arrived they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The around 12:05 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Madison Street for a reported shooting. There they found a man in the 900 block of Webb Court with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.