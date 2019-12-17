Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department advises of fire safety tips to keep you and your loved ones fire-safe, while decorating during the holidays.
BCFD officials advise of the following fire safety tips:
- Only use non-flammable or flame-retardant decorations.
- Check holiday lights for frayed wires and do not link more than three strands.
- Never leave a burning candle unattended.
- Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.
- Keep natural Christmas tree’s at least 3 feet away from heat sources.
- Christmas tree should be watered daily to prevent it from becoming dry.
For more information on holiday fire safety, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan