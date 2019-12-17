  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department advises of fire safety tips to keep you and your loved ones fire-safe, while decorating during the holidays.

BCFD officials advise of the following fire safety tips:

  • Only use non-flammable or flame-retardant decorations.
  • Check holiday lights for frayed wires and do not link more than three strands.
  • Never leave a burning candle unattended.
  • Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.
  • Keep natural Christmas tree’s at least 3 feet away from heat sources.
  • Christmas tree should be watered daily to prevent it from becoming dry.

For more information on holiday fire safety, click here.

