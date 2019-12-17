ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating the robbery of a delivery driver early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the reported robbery occurred around 1:21 a.m. in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue.
A man told police he was making a delivery when a juvenile girl grabbed the food out of the car without paying. The man said he confronted the teen, who was standing with another girl, and asked for her to return the food. The girls called a teen boy and that teen allegedly punched the delivery driver in the face.
Then the teenage boy held down the driver, while the girls allegedly went through his pockets.
They took the driver’s money and his glasses. When the man tried to escape, one of the teens grabbed a metal chair and struck the man in the chest, police said.
The victim escaped and called the police.
When officers arrived they found two of the teens — 16 and 17 years old — and arrested them.
The teens were charged as juveniles on robbery, assault and theft charges and released to their guardians.