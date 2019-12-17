Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C., man was indicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing at a Maryland Popeyes Restaurant last month.
The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said Ricoh McClain was indicted for common law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
He’s accused of stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Oxon Hill Popeyes on November 4.
Online court records show McClain is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.
This story is developing;