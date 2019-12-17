Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Did you know that one in four Christmas tree fires start because the tree is too close to a heat source?
The Baltimore County Fire Department is sharing fire safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe during the holidays.
Fire officials say Christmas trees should be at least 3 feet away from a heat source. You should also water natural Christmas trees daily to prevent it from becoming too dry.
Here are some other fire safety tips:
- Only use non-flammable or flame-retardant decorations.
- Check holiday lights for frayed wires and do not link more than three strands.
- Never leave a burning candle unattended.
- Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan