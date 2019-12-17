ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — In Baltimore and across the country, young people are rallying for clean energy, and Governor Larry Hogan is getting a first-hand look at a plant that produces it.
The University of Maryland Medical System hospitals employ environmentally friendly combined heat and power systems, part of what is considered a bold and innovative approach to clean energy.
“We proposed and passed tougher clean air standards than 48 other states,” Hogan said. “I think we’re national leaders on the environment, and I think this takes us to a whole other level on generating clean energy.”
The governor is proposing CARES, the Clean and Renewable Energy Standard, to get Maryland to 100 percent clean energy by 2040, committing to affordable clean energy, addressing climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and environmental stewardship.
Hogan says increasing the use of combined heat and power systems can go a long way toward achieving those goals.
“The tour we did today is a great example of what we’re going to be trying to encourage,” Hogan said. “To incentive people to lower the use of fossil fuels while also saving energy costs.”
Expect to see clean energy and climate change as among the top stories this coming session.