Mt. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly struck a deer decoy and lead police on a chase through the woods.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the incident happened on Nov. 30.

NRP officers were patrolling for illegal spotlighting using a deer decoy along Flag Marsh Road in Mt. Airy, when they saw a vehicle stop, turn on its headlights, drive off-road and strike the deer decoy.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped off through several fields before finally stopping.

The 46-year-old driver Melinda Marie Platt was allegedly intoxicated and admitted to officers she drank several beers. Her passenger, 55-year-old James Platt, was also intoxicated, police said.

Platt with several driving offenses and police also charged Platt with spotlighting and pursuing wildlife in an off-road vehicle.

