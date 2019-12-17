Mt. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she allegedly struck a deer decoy and lead police on a chase through the woods.
Maryland Natural Resources Police said the incident happened on Nov. 30.
NRP officers were patrolling for illegal spotlighting using a deer decoy along Flag Marsh Road in Mt. Airy, when they saw a vehicle stop, turn on its headlights, drive off-road and strike the deer decoy.
When officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped off through several fields before finally stopping.
The 46-year-old driver Melinda Marie Platt was allegedly intoxicated and admitted to officers she drank several beers. Her passenger, 55-year-old James Platt, was also intoxicated, police said.
Platt with several driving offenses and police also charged Platt with spotlighting and pursuing wildlife in an off-road vehicle.