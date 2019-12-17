



Police continue to search for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in front of his Middle River home on Sunday.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Antonio Hudgins was fatally shot outside his home in the unit block of South Hawthorne Street in Middle River. Neighbors said he was outside with his dog when he was shot.

18-Year-Old Dies After Police Find Him ‘Suffering Trauma’ In Middle River

“It just sounded like big pops, three pops,” neighbor Peggy Fauber said.

On Tuesday, a memorial in the shape of an “A” marks the sport where Hudgins took his final breaths.

18- year- old Antonio Hudgins was killed in front of his home in Middle River- his family made this memorial @wjz pic.twitter.com/jJ47q3pwXp — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) December 17, 2019

Fauber, who has lived along the street for more than 50 years, said the loud gunshots pulled her from her bed and the uncertainty of what happened kept her awake.

“I did hear some yelling someone saying ‘I need my keys,’ and they started slamming the screen door a couple times,” she said. “And the fire trucks ambulances and police showed up.”

While police try to piece together a motive and capture a suspect, neighbors said they long for their peace of mind back.

“Now there is a different atmosphere because the people I do speak to say stuff like ‘This is getting too close to home,'” Fauber said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.