BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a FedEx truck was carjacked Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they received a call around 3:26 p.m. in the 700 block of Mt. Holly for the report of a carjacking of a FedEx truck.
The vehicle was recovered around a short time later in the 4100 block of Mountwood.
This comes a day after an Amazon truck was stolen in northeast Baltimore.
There is no suspect information at this time and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.