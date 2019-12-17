FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick police are investigating after two armed men allegedly attempted to rob a Bob Evans Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the Bob Evans located at 1505 Garrett Drive for a reported attempted armed robbery at 6:22 a.m.
Two men wearing face masks entered the restaurant, displayed guns, asked for money and fled the restaurant on foot after receiving no money, police said.
Employees and customers were in the restaurant at the time of the attempted armed robbery.
Police described suspect one as a thin build man, wearing a black face mask, black jacket, black pants, black boots and black backpack with silver or white accents.
Suspect two is described as a heavyset man, wearing a black face mask, black puffy jacket with a hood, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detective Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541 or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2100.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan