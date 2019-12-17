FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — State Park officials report that the power is out at several Western Maryland parks after winter weather came through the regions.
“Jack Frost visited Western Maryland last night, so power is out at Gambrill, Rocky Gap, Deep Creek Lake and New Germany State Parks,” state park officials tweeted.
Although the power is out, the parks remain open.
Officials say visitors should take extra precautions as some trees are down and icy conditions remain.