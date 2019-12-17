  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deep Creek, Gambrill, Maryland State Parks, New Germany, Power outage, Rocky Gap

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — State Park officials report that the power is out at several Western Maryland parks after winter weather came through the regions.

“Jack Frost visited Western Maryland last night, so power is out at Gambrill, Rocky Gap, Deep Creek Lake and New Germany State Parks,” state park officials tweeted.

Although the power is out, the parks remain open.

Officials say visitors should take extra precautions as some trees are down and icy conditions remain.

Comments

Leave a Reply