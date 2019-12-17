ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of his friend.
Rane Dellinger, 21, of Ellicott City, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence in the shooting death of Jacob Mauer.
The shooting happened on June 1, 2019, in the 4200 block of Montgomery Road in Ellicott City just before 10 p.m.
After an investigation, Howard County police determined that Dellinger, Mauer and a third person were sitting in a car parked behind a building. Dellinger and the third person were using drugs and playing with a gun.
Police say Dellinger fired a single shot, which struck Mauer, and then fled.
Mauer was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Dellinger will be sentenced on March 6, 2020.