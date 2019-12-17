  • WJZ 13On Air

By Mike Hellgren
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A judge has dropped a hate crime charge against a white Maryland man in the fatal stabbing of a black Bowie State University student in College Park in 2017.

Sean Urbanski is on trial for killing Richard Collins, III, during an altercation while Collins was visiting friends on the University of Maryland, College Park campus in May 2017. Collins was just days away from graduating from Bowie State.

The defense has rested; jurors are set to hear closing arguments on Wednesday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday. That day, a judge declined a motion by the defense to throw out hate crime and first-degree murder charges against Urbanski.

The murder charges Urbanski faces still stand.

Prosecutors had argued a number of racist memes found on Urbanski’s phone and his membership in the now-defunct Facebook group Alt Reich Nation showed hate was the motive. The defense, however, said there was no evidence the incident was based on race, instead arguing he was drunk — possibly “three times the legal limit” — at the time of the stabbing.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

