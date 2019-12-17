Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the beginning of the state’s migratory Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season on December 20.
Canada goose hunting season will take place from December 20 through January 4 and January 14 through January 31.
Hunters are allowed to bag one goose per day in Maryland’s AP Canada Goose Hunting Zone, according to officials.
“Canada goose hunting is a time-honored Maryland tradition that gives friends and family a chance to reconnect as they enjoy the sights and sounds of a day in the field,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said “We encourage all hunters to bring a new or novice hunter along on a trip to their waterfowl blind.”
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan