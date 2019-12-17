Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking to mail out gifts for the holidays, here’s when your holiday shipping deadlines are for FedEx, UPS and USPS.
Make sure to send by the following dates for expected delivery before the holiday:
- FedEx’s shipping deadline for Two-Day Delivery is on December 20.
- UPS’s shipping deadline for Three-Day Delivery is on December 19.
- USPS’s shipping deadline for First Class Mail is on December 20.
It is advised that gifts mailed out after the deadline may cost more.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan