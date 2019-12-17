Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than half a dozen pro-impeachment rallies are scheduled in the Baltimore area Tuesday evening as the full House vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump from office nears.
Rallies are planned in Baltimore, Catonsville, Columbia, Bel Air, Annapolis, Olney and Gaithersburg as part of a national effort from pro-impeachment group “Impeach & Remove.” Another rally is scheduled for Wednesday morning in D.C.
The group says hundreds of people are expected at each event.
The House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment this week, CBS News reported.