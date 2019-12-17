Hi Everyone!
Great to be back from vacation said no one EVER!! Add onto that the low clouds and misty drizzle here and WOW get me back to sunshine, and blue waters. But this morning, the Christmas lights all along my drive — lighting up that light misty fog. Beautiful colors in those low ground clouds and it really was a WOW moment.
Now let’s get back to work and talk about some great weather. How much so? How about a sunny forecast through Monday. We will have a big temperature roller coaster with a 34° daytime high on Thursday, but a 52° daytime high on Monday. The headline though is getting out those sunglasses cause you will totally need them.
Christmas Eve and Day are a bit far away to get into weather detail but barring a change nothing intense moving our way. Maybe the weather Grinch has paid us an early visit and has moved on.
MB!