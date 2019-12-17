BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A World War II veteran from right here in Baltimore is celebrating his 109th birthday Thursday!
Sergeant Ezra Hill said that he is thankful for everyone in his life.
“I want to thank Dr. May whose one of the greatest, and I want to thank all of the doctors who prepared this day in making me 109,” Hill said.
“It’s been my pleasure to be Mr. Hill’s doctor for a few years, and my basic idea was not to do anything to him,” May said.
A 1931 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School, Hill joined the Army before taking off to battle in Normandy. He raised three children- two of whom are here today.
An extension of that experience is his wife, a relationship that started 79 years ago.
Hill’s life is well-traveled. He played center field in the Negro Baseball League and once owned a shoe store on Gay Street for 50 years.