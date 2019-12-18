BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of people picked out a brand new winter coat Wednesday with Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and reality star Tammy Rivera.

Five-hundred brand new coats were given to those who need them most in Baltimore.

For local Phyllis Brown, it was a blessing.

“I haven’t owned a coat in years,” Brown said. “I really couldn’t afford one. I work and I couldn’t afford a coat, so this is a blessing.”

The coats were donated by Macy’s and distributed by Maryland Legal Aid at the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.

Amy Petkovsek, Director of Advocacy for Maryland Legal Aid, said that the event was incredibly important.

“Most everyone that stands in line comes in without a coat on already,” she said. “They’re very cold. Some of these people are living under the overpasses in Baltimore. There’s not adequate heat [there], so being able to provide a coat is incredibly important.”

It’s an experience that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It feels great to put smiles on people’s faces and things like that,” Davis said. “And show them that we don’t forget where we come from and we’re going to continue to give back and do great things for the community.”

“It means everything,” Rivera said. “There’s no point in having success if you can’t reach out and pull somebody else up.”