WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger and John Sarbanes announced Wednesday the award of $748,976 for Baltimore’s Public Housing Agencies through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.
The HUD-VASH program combines rental assistance for homeless veterans with case management and clinical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Baltimore City will receive $285,978 and Baltimore County will receive $96,684 for direct rental assistance.
Baltimore City has also been awarded $366,314 through the Administrative Fee Set-aside account for special fees, which allocates funding to local PHAs that need additional resources to implement the program.
In total, these grants will provide services for 45 Maryland Veterans.