BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans know how to deck the halls for a holly jolly Christmas, according to a new ranking from WalletHub.
Charm City came in at number 30 on the financial site’s list of the best places to celebrate the holidays.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on their holiday traditions, generosity, shopping, costs and the number of churches per capita, among other factors.
Atlanta came out on top, followed by Orlando, Florida; New York City; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Chicago.
Washington, D.C. came in at number 11 on the list.
At the very bottom: Hialeah, Florida, followed by North Las Vegas, Nevada; San Bernardino, California; Laredo, Texas and Glendale, Arizona.