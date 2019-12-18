Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s health commissioner has declared the city’s first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for the 2019-2020 winter season.
The alert begins Wednesday evening and runs through Thursday morning.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s overnight and only topping out in the low 30s on Thursday.
Last winter, the health department issued 13 cold alert days.
