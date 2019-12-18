Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest in Healthy Holly, LLC, while she served as a Maryland state senator, the state prosecutor’s office said Wednesday.
Charging documents said Pugh did not disclose her business interest in the company, through which she earned at least $345,000 in 2016 through selling her “Healthy Holly” children’s book series.
In November, the former mayor pleaded guilty to four charges, including tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.
The scandal ultimately led Pugh to resign.
