WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A fugitive who cut off his ankle bracelet in July and has been wanted ever since was captured in southern Maryland last week, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Wednesday.
Deante Madel Duckett was arrested at a home in Waldorf on December 12 without incident, ATF said. He had been wanted since July 10 when he cut off his ankle monitoring device while on court-ordered supervised release.
Duckett was indicted in May on three counts of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. He’s a five-time previously convicted felon, officials said.
When he was arrested, he was found with a box of ammunition and a stolen 9mm pistol, ATF said.
A $5,000 reward had previously been issued for information leading to his arrest.