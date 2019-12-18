  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, El Salvador International Airport, Frontier Airlines, Local TV, Miami International Airport, San Juan Airport, Talkers

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Frontier Airlines is adding non-stop service from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to three new markets next year, the airline announced Wednesday.

Beginning April 23, Frontier will offer daily non-stop flights from BWI to Miami International Airport in Miami and San Juan Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Prices will start at $39 for Miami-bound flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and $69 for San Juan-bound flights on the same days.

Starting on June 18, Frontier will begin offering daily non-stop flights to the El Salvador International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador. Prices will start at $79 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Comments

Leave a Reply