LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Frontier Airlines is adding non-stop service from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to three new markets next year, the airline announced Wednesday.
Beginning April 23, Frontier will offer daily non-stop flights from BWI to Miami International Airport in Miami and San Juan Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Prices will start at $39 for Miami-bound flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and $69 for San Juan-bound flights on the same days.
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) December 18, 2019
Starting on June 18, Frontier will begin offering daily non-stop flights to the El Salvador International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador. Prices will start at $79 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.