ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ) — Herman Boone, the former head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia, has died.
Boone, who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie “Remember the Titans,” was known for leading the integrated Titans to the state championship in 1971.
Boone was 84.
It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971🏈. #RIP@TCWilliamsAD @TCWSports @AlexandriaPatch @AlexandriaNow @AlexGazette pic.twitter.com/4I0DFAAWSF
— T.C. Williams H.S. Football Boosters (@TCTitanFootball) December 18, 2019
“It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971,” tweeted Williams HS football boosters.
That year the team had a 13-0 record.
“Remember the Titans” was released in Sept. 2000.
According to Sports Illustrated, Boone remained at Williams until 1979 when he was fired after allegations of player abuse.