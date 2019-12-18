BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As families prepare to get together for the holidays, some seniors may have no one to celebrate with. This is why members of a local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Sorority Incorporated hosted a holiday party for seniors at the Penn North Plaza Senior Building.
The Alpha Zeta chapter of the sorority organized the holiday party through its Elder Care Initiative, which included dinner and presents for about 30 seniors.
“This helps to ensure the residents feel thought of and cared about. Especially for those residents who may not otherwise receive visits from family/friends,” said Josalyn Bryant, the President of the chapter.
The organization also operates the Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging off Reisterstown Road in Park Heights. That facility has daily programming for seniors.
Editors Note: WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett is a former member of Zeta Phi Beta.