WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS/WJZ) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Lawmakers handed down the severest form of punishment available to the House under the Constitution, approving two articles of impeachment after a marathon debate.
Some Maryland lawmakers were among those who voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
Democrat Rep. John Sarbanes was one. Sarbanes released a statement Wednesday on his decision to impeach President Trump.
Democratic Congressman David Trone also voted to impeach the president.
Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Impeachment Of President Trump
The impeachment votes are the culmination of an investigation by House Democrats into the president’s efforts to pressure the government of Ukraine to pursue investigations that would benefit him politically.