Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 69-year-old man was attacked outside a Woodlawn restaurant Tuesday night.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the Golden Dragon restaurant in the 8100 block of Liberty Road around 8:53 p.m. after a man was assaulted outside the restaurant.
Police said when the man left the restaurant, he was approached by a suspect who assaulted him and took keys from the victim’s pocket.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to treat serious injuries.
Baltimore County police are investigating the assault and searching for a suspect.