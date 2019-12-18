



Maryland lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had a strong reaction to the House of Representatives’ decision to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, accusing him of betraying the country for his own political benefit and obstructing a congressional investigation into his actions.

Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes spoke on the floor during the impeachment debates.

“I rise today in support of the two articles of impeachment against President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” he said. “In this sober and historic moment, members of Congress are called upon to uphold our oath of office to the Constitution. Today we answer that call.”

Sarbanes said President Trump’s actions, “compromise the national security of the United States and undermine the integrity of our democratic process.”

Democratic Maryland House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer published an Op-ed in the New York Times.

In the Op-ed, Hoyer said, in part: “Republican of courage and conscience ought to join the Democrats who cast their votes for impeachment.”

Rep. Andy Harris also spoke on the floor.

“The few Americans that are going to be watching this, they know what the outcome is, we all know what the outcome is,” Harris said. “They’re wondering why are we trying to negate the vote of 63 million Americans instead of talking about the things that Americans care about. The high cost of prescription drugs, the high cost of healthcare, securing our borders, keeping our economy going… these are the things we should be talking about. No, instead, we’re going to pass this resolution tonight and then go home for Christmas vacation instead of doing the job of America.”

After Soviet-style secret proceedings, Judiciary hearings where the rights of the minority weren’t recognized, and after hearing from thousands of my constituents, it remains clear to me that Democrats' impeachment of President Trump is a partisan sham! pic.twitter.com/6hlt0NPC36 — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) December 18, 2019

Harris also posted a poll on Twitter and said that he is, “Proud to stand for my constituents and defend the President!”

Senator Chris Van Hollen released a statement Wednesday shortly after the impeachment of President Trump saying, in part: