COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley announced that 23 student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to play football for the Terrapins during the early signing period, which began on Wednesday.
The 2020 class is currently ranked No. 26 by Rivals, No. 27 by 247 Sports and No. 31 by ESPN.
It’s highlighted by a pair of ESPN300 selections, five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and four-star linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II. Jarrett is ranked as the second-best wide receiver and No. 21 overall player in the country according to ESPN. He’s the highest-rated Maryland signee since Stefon Diggs in 2012.
The 23 student-athletes hail from 12 different states. Seven signees are from Florida, while four are from Maryland and two each from Texas and New Jersey. The Terps added 10 players on offense (5 offensive linemen, 3 wide receivers, 2 running backs) and 13 players on defense (6 defensive backs, 4 defensive linemen and 3 linebackers).
Nine signees will enroll early and participate in spring practice – Jakorian Bennett, Beau Brade, Johari Branch, Ja’Khi Green, Hyppolite II, TJ Kauti, Devyn King, DeaJuan McDougle and Shane Mosley. The class also features five players from the Junior College ranks and 14 players that won state titles during their time in high school.
The early signing period extends until Friday and the remainder of Maryland’s 2020 signing class will be announced on February 5.