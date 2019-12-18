Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Scattered flurries and some snow squalls are possible Wednesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Scattered flurries and some snow squalls are possible Wednesday afternoon.
WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system moving into the Baltimore region.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said some clouds moving in this afternoon could bring some scattered flurries or snow squalls to the region. The high is around 40 degrees.
Overnight it’s going to get cold. High pressure will bring in clear skies overnight and sunshine is expected over the next several days — but the temperatures will be below average.
We’ll be in the teens north and west of the city and low 20s south and east.
If you see snow, share you photos with us on social media using #BeOnWJZ.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.