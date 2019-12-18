Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in north Baltimore late Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 9:50 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.