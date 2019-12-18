WATCH LIVEHouse Begins Full Vote On Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSurvivor: Reunion Show
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, East Northern Parkway, East Northern Parkway shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in northeast Baltimore early Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway just after 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply