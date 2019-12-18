Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in northeast Baltimore early Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway just after 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.