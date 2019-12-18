DICKERSON, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police charged and arrested four suspects in the murder of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro who was found deceased in a wooded area in Dickerson on November 29.
Officers responded to a wooded area in the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road at 12:21 p.m. where a man found a deceased body with apparent gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro of Washington, D.C.
Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore and was ruled a homicide.
Police arrested the following suspects and charged them with first-degree murder:
- 19-years-old Jonathan Josue Rivera-Escobar of Silver Spring, MD
- 24-year-old Geovany A Dominguez-Escobar of Washington, DC
- 21-year-old Jordan Ryan Moreno of Washington, DC
- 16-year-old Rigoberto Machado of Washington, DC (Juvenile – Charged as Adult)
All of the arrested individuals are associated with the 18th Street criminal street gang, police said.
Bond information is currently unavailable.
Detectives continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding this homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call 240-773-5070.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan