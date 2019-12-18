Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the unit block of Silverwood Circle for a reported armed robbery at 1:50 a.m.
The man said he was walking in the area when a man approached him from behind with a gun, demanded property, took his wallet and told him to walk away.
Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-280-CLUE.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan