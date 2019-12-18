INDIAN HEAD, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State police are investigating a crash that killed a U.S. Navy Police sergeant early Wednesday morning in Charles County.
Troopers responded to the area of southbound Maryland Rt. 224 Chicamuxen Road and Sweden Point Road in Indian Head around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle that ran off the road.
The victim was identified as 34-year-old Anthony Oglesby, Jr., of Bowie.
Oglesby was on-duty driving a marked patrol car when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree that fell on his car, causing the car to catch on fire, troopers said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 486-3101.
