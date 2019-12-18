Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens’ 10-game win streak has helped make it difficult to snap up a Lamar Jackson jersey this holiday season, but a team spokesperson told WJZ Wednesday a “limited amount” of the star quarterback’s jerseys will be available when the Ravens’ pop-up store opens Thursday morning.
The spokesperson did not know how many jerseys or what sizes will be available.
Fans have been clamoring to get their hands on Jackson merchandise as he continues to rack up records and awards, including being named to the Pro Bowl team.
Jackson’s jersey is listed as sold out on Nike’s website; the company did not respond to a message earlier this week asking when they may be back in stock or if they’re increasing production to meet demand.
The store opens at 9 a.m. Thursday at The Shops at Canton Crossing and will be open through December 28.